North-east school signs up for cyber security pilot

A north-east school is taking part in a pilot scheme designed to introduce cyber security into the classroom.

Portlethen Academy is one of six secondaries across Scotland involved in the Skills Development Scotland project.

Pupils will work alongside businesses to learn about the ethical hacking of a fictional airline with the lesson being drawn up by cyber security experts who will help teachers to deliver it.

The project will be visiting Portlethen Academy on March 6.