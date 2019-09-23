North-east schools sign up for chance to win share of £15,000 Pounds for Primaries jackpot

Schools across the north-east have been registering for the chance of winning the jackpot in the Pounds for Primaries competition.

The initiative, being run by the Evening Express, will see tokens published in the newspaper every day until October 26.

A total of £15,000 is up for grabs.

Schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500, those between 151-350 could receive up to £1,500 and those with up to 150 children could receive up to £1,000.

Among those hoping to win big is Fernielea School.

Teacher Sarah Leslie said: “It’s such a good opportunity, especially when – even if we don’t win – all the schools get a share.

“We’re doing a big push on numeracy this year so we might look at some new materials for that or some equipment for the playground. We would also like some new books for the library. We’re very much underfunded so every little helps.”

Another school which hopes to secure funds is Abbotswell Primary, which would consult the kids on what they would like to see the money used for.

Depute head teacher Emma Douglas said: “We would be taking the funds back to the pupils and our community.

“The children have a lot of big ideas – like a swimming pool or astroturf – on their rather large wishlist.

“We’ve started a garden project in the school and we’d like to build on the progress.”

Kathryn Duncan, depute head teacher of Newmachar Primary School, said money received would go towards the school library.

Walker Road School are studying how to be a good samaritan, and teacher Paul Duncan said the children are taking part in community sponsorship to collect tokens. If the school wins money, he said they were looking to use the money to go towards making the school WiFi ready.

Kirkhill Primary School’s depute head teacher Fiona Ritchie said they were hoping to use the money towards extracurricular clubs.