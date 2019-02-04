North-east schools shut due to snow and ice

A number of north-east schools have been forced to stay closed this morning.

The Gordon Schools in Huntly, Ordiquhill, Aberchirder, Cairney and Drumblade schools are all closed to staff and pupils.

Gartly, Easterfield, Glass and Fisherford schools are also closed.

In a post on the council website, staff at Ordiquhill advised pupils to “work on mathletics and reading eggs, or have fun in the snow”.

And at Insch School, parents have been advised the nursery will not be open this morning due to staff shortages and road conditions. However, the rest of the school remains open as normal.

Port Elphinstone School have also been forced to shut due to a heating and power failure.

A number of other schools have been forced to cancel buses or move them onto “winter routes”.

The following schools have posted changes to their bus routes.