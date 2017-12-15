North-east schools shut early due to icy conditions

North-east schools will close this afternoon due to the poor conditions of the roads in the region.

Westhill Academy said in a post on the local authority’s website that it was closed “due to current and forecast inclement weather, and the continued poor condition of the roads and pathways leading to/from the school grounds” and to “allow everyone to journey home safely in daylight”.

Pupils and staff at the school will be sent home at 2.30pm today. The late closure means only the afternoon break and final period of the day will be missed.

Meiklemill School will also be closing at 2.30pm due to the “horrendously dangerous ice around the school and surrounding area”.

And pupils from Lairhillock will require to be picked up by parents after Central Coaches confirmed it would not be running buses at the end of the day.

The announcement comes after a more than a dozen other schools in Aberdeenshire were forced to either close, partially close or cancel school buses due to the adverse weather.