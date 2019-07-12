North-east schools go head-to-head in science and maths competition

Several north-east schools went head-to-head in a science and maths competition to scoop special prizes.

The Shell-sponsored Schools Technology Challenge at North East Scotland College (NESCol) saw a dramatic expansion this year with the inclusion of seven Aberdeen City schools taking part.

Now in its 16th year, the challenge saw 2,000 pupils across the region taking part.

Fifteen schools competed in the two finals.

The north final took place at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus and the title was claimed by the Gordon Schools Huntly.

The city final was held on May 22 at NESCol’s Aberdeen Altens Campus and was won by Finlay Clubb and Nikola Tluczek from Hazlehead Academy.

Each school held knockout heats and selected the top boy and girl to pitch their brains against other school teams in engineering-related challenges.

The winners each received an iPad plus the Challenge Shield while the runners-up each received a Fitbit charge 3.

The remaining participants were all presented with Fitbits.

Steve Morrice, Shell St Fergus plant manager, said: “Our industry needs talented people with relevant knowledge and skills in these areas.”