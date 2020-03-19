North-east schools confirm closures for Friday

Several north-east schools have confirmed they will be closed to pupils tomorrow.

Barthol Chapel School

The school will remain closed tomorrow due to a “critical staffing situation.”

It was also closed yesterday.

Peterhead Academy

The academy will be shut to S1- S3 pupils tomorrow.

The secondary school will remain open for S4 to S6.

Fraserburgh Academy

The academy will also be closed for all S1-S3 pupils, however will be open for S4-S6.

A statement from the school said: “This is due to staffing issues as a result of COVID-19 guidance regarding self isolation.

“The school will be open for S4, S5 and S6 learners and in light of today’s statement by the Education Secretary it is important that these learners attend school for information regarding completion of course work and future online teaching.”

This article will be updated throughout the evening as more schools confirm their plans.