North-east schools cashing in for chance to win extra funds

Schoolchildren, parents and teachers are busy collecting copies of the Evening Express to be in with a chance of winning a big cash prize.

Schools across the north-east are taking part in the Pounds for Primaries competition.

It is set to run until the end of next week, with tokens printed in the newspaper until October 26.

There is a total of £15,000 up for grabs and schools with a roll of more than 351 pupils could win up to £2,500.

Prizes of £1,500 and £1,000 will help improve the lives of pupils at smaller educational facilities.

One of the schools taking part is Glashieburn Primary, which is based in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

Head teacher Emma McDonald said they hope to win the money to boost technology in the school.

She added: “Our plan is to spend the money on digital technology, such as iPads and a ‘bus’ type charger for this, or maybe even more maths resources – practical materials and games to support the curriculum.”

Another school which is set to take part is New Pitsligo and St John’s School, which is based near Fraserburgh.

Helen James, the school’s head teacher, said if the school were to win the money, it would go towards plans to build a new sensory room.

She added: “If we were to win the money it would go towards a sensory room at the school.

“It will include calming lights and sensory toys to allow for some of our kids with different sensory conditions like ADHD and autism to relax.

“We have already cleared the room where it will be and we are just about ready to get going.”

The Pounds for Primaries competition is open to all primary schools in the Evening Express circulation area.

Schools or parent councils can register to be in with a chance of winning cash to help improve the learning experiences of primary school children.

Entries can still be registered until the date the last voucher appears in the newspaper.

Posters are also available to show that schools are taking part.

To enter the competition and sign up for a poster go to http://bit.ly/2mPkTmF