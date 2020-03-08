North-east schools and bus routes in line for funding boost

Additional funding for local government will benefit north-east bus services and schools, according to local opposition councillors.

Aberdeenshire Council is in line to receive more than £4.5 million extra funding after the Scottish Government entered an agreement with the Greens to ensure its budget bill passes through Parliament.

Democratic Independent and Green Group (DIGG) leader Paul Johnston said: “An additional £4.567 million of Government grant is very welcome.

“It’s a significant help at a time when the council is faced with making severe budget cuts.

“Some cuts that looked inevitable won’t now be necessary. For that, I am relieved and thankful.”

The Evening Express previously revealed Aberdeenshire Council faced a funding black hole of around £27 million. The authority still faces significant financial challenges and will raise council tax by the maximum 4.84%.

However, Green councillor Martin Ford said the extra funding could provide a lifeline for under-threat education and bus services in the area.

The Scottish Government’s budget will also lead to free bus travel for people under the age of 18 to be introduced across the country.

He said: “The DIGG want to see the additional funding used to protect important public services, services that might otherwise be facing cuts.

“For instance, with the extra money, the council can certainly balance its books for next year without cutting teaching posts or council-funded local bus services.”