North-east schoolkids challenged to help promote water efficiency

Schoolchildren across the north-east are being challenged to come up with calendar designs promoting water efficiency.

The challenge is part of social enterprise Scarf’s 2020 Schools Calendar competition, launched in partnership with Scottish Water.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Thane Lawrie, chief executive of Scarf, said: “This is a fantastic way to engage with the next generation of energy users in efficient use of resources and ways to create a better future for the planet.”

Winners will feature on a 2020 calender and will attend a ceremony at the Scottish Parliament.