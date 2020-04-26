North-east schoolgirl wins £1,000 national business competition

A north-east pupil has won £1,000 in a national student business competition.

Shannon Ferries, who is currently studying at Inverurie Academy, won the Mint Formations Enterprising Entrepreneur Award.

Her business concept aims to help people aged 13-18 years old find suitable jobs and work placements, allowing them to secure income and develop workplace skills from a young age.

Project director Rajesh Velayuthasamy said: “We want to offer our sincere congratulations to the winner, Shannon, and all our runners-up.

“Selecting a winning entry was no easy task, the quality of business pitches was very inspiring.”