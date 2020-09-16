North-east schoolgirl takes on 100-mile cycle challenge

A north-east schoolgirl is taking on a 100 mile cycling challenge – despite only learning how to ride her bike two weeks before.

Nine-year-old Caitlin Morrice from Mintlaw has already smashed her original fundraising target of £200.

The Brownie decided to do a cycling challenge after being asked to carry out an activity around the 100 number for one of her Brownie badges.

Caitlin, who has dyspraxia which affects balance among other things, recently learned to ride her bike alongside her five-year-old brother James.

She has been going out in the evenings with her dad Steven, 39, and has been cycling from her home in Mintlaw along the Buchan line, even going as far as Maud and back.

Mum Lesley, 37, said: “It was Caitlin that came up with the idea. She’s in the Mintlaw Brownies and they are still doing their meetings via Zoom. To get one of her charity badges they have to do something 100, like a 100 minute silence, or go up 100 stairs and Caitlin has just learned to ride her bike said she wanted to cycle 100 miles.

“She wanted to raise money for the Rocket Room at Mintlaw Primary School, which is their assisted support for learning, which she goes to.

“She started last Wednesday, where she did 10 miles with her dad from Mintlaw to Maud down the Buchan line and back.

“She went from Peterhead and back with her dad on Saturday, she’s been asking to go out after school.

“Lots of people have been making donations, and she’s been getting a lot of people giving her a wave when she’s out as well.”

Lesley said Caitlin initially started with a £200 target, which they then increased. She has now raised more than £500 of a £550 target.

Although she was given six weeks to complete the activity, Caitlin is determined to finish her challenge within only three.

Lesley added: “She’s been doing really well. She only just learned to ride her bike as dyspraxia affects her co-ordination. She just wanted to be like her friends, so her first challenge was learning, and now she just wants to get out and about.”

To donate to Caitlin’s fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/caitlins-cycle-to-success