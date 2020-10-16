North-east schoolgirl Rose’s ‘thank you NHS’ flag flying high at Aberdeen hospital

A new flag is flying proud at an Aberdeen hospital – based on a schoolgirl’s drawing thanking NHS staff.

Seven-year-old Rose Donnelly, who attends Elrick Primary School, drew a poster to thank health workers for all their hard work over the pandemic.

Her mum Laura Adam was redeployed earlier this year to become the PPE training lead as part of the pandemic response.

She took up a new position as a trainee health visitor in August and her sister Emily Reid works as a healthcare support worker in the radiology/cath lab.

Now, Rose’s drawing, which features a rainbow and a picture of her mum and sister, has been turned into a flag, proudly flying from the roof of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Primary three pupil Rose said: “I wanted to say thank you to all the NHS staff for their hard work looking after everybody – they are heroes.

“It was really great to see my drawing turned into a flag above the hospital – I hope it stays there a long time.”

Meanwhile mum Laura said it was a surprise to see the drawing become a flag.

She said: “We’re really proud of Rose for doing the drawing to say ‘thank you’ to the NHS – we’d no idea it would end up becoming the flag flying above ARI. She’s delighted by it all.

“It’s great to see it flying above the hospital. The reaction from NHS staff and other people who have heard about it has been brilliant.”

Rose was thanked for her drawing by NHS Grampian chief executive Professor Amanda Croft.She said: “During the height of the pandemic we received many thank yous from many people but one day we received a picture that was drawn by a little girl called Rose Donnelly. Her mum and her sister work for the NHS but Rose was really inspired to say thank you to us, and she did that by drawing the rainbow.

“As a team we were thinking how do we continue to say thank you to staff? We thought having the picture put onto a flag that we could raise on our NHS Grampian flag poles would be a really nice thing to do.”

She added: “Thank you to Rose for this wonderful flag we’re going to use to say thank you to all our amazing staff in NHS Grampian.

“It’s really difficult to know how to say thank you to staff, we say it as much as we can and we put it on social media, but what are the other things we can do to really show our appreciation.

“We’re really proud of our staff at NHS Grampian so it’s absolutely just a small thing in a series of things over the next month or two that hopefully staff will appreciate.

“Our staff aren’t just made up of nurses and doctors so it’s for all the support staff that help make the health service what it is today.”