North-east schoolgirl is architect of a bright future

A north-east schoolgirl has been crowned winner of a competition that looks at exploring young people’s career ambitions.

The contest is run by Aberdeen-based recruitment agency Thorpe Molloy McCulloch and welcomes S1 and S2 pupils to share their future goals.

The finalist evening for My Future Aspirations was hosted by ONE CodeBase.

And Aoife Moffat, of the Gordon Schools in Huntly, was picked as the winner.

Her entry reflected her hope to have a career in architecture or fashion, in which she also would like to travel the world to expand her knowledge.

Head judge Karen Molloy said: “My Future Aspirations challenges young people to think about what they are good at, where their strengths lie and what they are passionate about.

“It begins a conversation about subject choices, routes into employment and what could be possible in the future.”

All entries to My Future Aspirations can be seen online at tmmrecruitment.com/ artgallery

Zoe Evans, community and events manager at ONE Code Base, said the talent of the school pupils was amazing.

She said: “We were delighted to have been involved in this exciting project.”