North-east schoolgirl Aiysha wows judges on The Voice Kids

A north-east schoolgirl has wowed pop royalty after appearing on a primetime singing contest.

Aiysha Russell, 14, from Drumoak, impressed judges on ITV’s The Voice Kids at the weekend and will now go forward tothe next round.

The talented Banchory Academy youngster had the choice of two mentors to choose from after she blew them away with her rendition of Dinah Washington’s What a Difference a Day Makes.

Both Jessie J and McFly’s Danny Jones turned their chair around and wanted Aiysha to be part of their team.

But it was #TeamJessie the youngster picked, and she will now take part in the battle round stage of the hit show.

Aiysha watched the show with family and friends when it aired on Saturday night.

She said: “I was super excited and I was so nervous about how it would look.

“I have learned a lot from The Voice, especially working with Jessie J and finding out more about my voice every time I try to sing a different song or work with a different person.

“It has made me realise there is a lot more to my voice.”

Aiysha said her celebrity mentor has been a real inspiration, although it was a tough choice between picking her and Danny.

“Jessie J is one of the sweetest people I have ever met and her voice is just incredible,” she said.

“She is the whole package of someone you want as a mentor.

“I do love Danny, and his pitch was amazing, but I picked Jessie because I listen to her music more and her vocal ability and her range is just something that I want to achieve.”

The Grammy award-winning singer fought for the north-east youngster to be the sixth person to join her team, telling her: “I know how to sing and I’m only on this show to help other people and share my knowledge and experience and I’d love to do that with you.”

Aiysha started performing when she was just five at a hip-hop club and now sings regularly at school events and her local church.

She is also an ambassador for the Aberdeen Music Hall.

Mum Michelle and her grandparents Morag and Graham went with Aiysha to Manchester to film the show earlier this year.

Michelle said: “I am just super proud. The emotion of her coming on the stage and then singing is really nerve-racking as a parent.

“The joy when somebody turns is just incredible. Aiysha has had a lot of support from people in the north-east. I think the whole of Aiysha’s school was watching it and then the phone just started going crazy.”

Aiysha seems to be just as popular with television viewers too, with a video of her blind audition racking up more than 25,000 views since it went on YouTube at the weekend.

The Voice Kids continues on STV on Saturday nights.