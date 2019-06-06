North-east schoolgirl, 9, makes final of writing contest

A nine-year-old girl from the north-east has made it to the finals of a national writing competition.

Amber McClintock, who attends Meldrum Primary, is a finalist in the Explore Learning Writers Awards.

The competition invites children from across the country to write a 500-word story.

Amber’s story, called Cancer Curing Kevin, was based on the theme of changing the world.

The competition, organised by tuition provider Explore Learning, is in its 11th year.

This year’s judge was children’s author, TV presenter and singer Alesha Dixon.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning, said: “So many children demonstrated great imagination and intellect with their incredible stories about how they would change the world.

“We’re really proud of the calibre of entries and want to congratulate everyone who took part. Well done to all of our regional winners. who have done a great job to be shortlisted and make it this far.”

A winner will be crowned on June 20.

See explorelearning.co.uk/writersawards for more.