North-east schoolgirl, 11, charged by police after allegedly taking screwdriver into classroom

An 11-year-old girl has been charged in connection with having a weapon at a north-east school.

Police were called to the primary school in Aberdeenshire where the girl allegedly took a screwdriver into class.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said an 11-year-old had been charged over the incident on January 21.

The spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm an 11-year-old girl has been charged in relation of being in possession of a weapon at a school in Aberdeenshire on Monday, January 21.

“A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit and we are liasing with them and our other partners.”

Aberdeenshire Council has measures in place to deal with incidents involving offensive weapons in school.

Procedures state that if a child brings a bladed or other weapon on site, if anyone has been injured or pupils, staff or members of the public are believed to be at risk then it is reported to Police Scotland on 101, or 999 if it is felt to require an urgent response.

Where there are no injuries and no immediate threat, the child is to be isolated and permission sought to search their bag and empty out any pockets.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Police Scotland recently attended a school after one of the pupils took a screwdriver into class.

“The matter was dealt with swiftly and safely and is being dealt with under the appropriate procedures.”

Sergeant Doug Steele said: “We work closely alongside our partners in education to ensure our schools and communities are safe places.

“A well-established multi-agency response plan is in place which includes a prompt assessment and follow-up to any incident which happens to support all those involved.”