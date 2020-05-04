North-east schoolchildren turn to online counselling during coronavirus crisis

A north-east social care charity has revealed the number of children using its counselling services has been rising since lockdown began.

VSA provides sessions in schools in conjunction with Aberdeen City Council and normally supports around 200 youngsters at a time, helping them deal with issues such as bullying, self-harm and family separation.

However, bosses at the charity say they have experienced a surge in demand as a result of issues caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

It is believed the increase is due to children facing additional pressure as they adapt to isolation and change caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

VSA’s director of children and family services, Anna Garden, said: “This is obviously an unprecedented time and a lot of young people are struggling to adapt.

“Many of the children who access our services live with parents and carers who need professional support to manage the struggles of daily life and are unable to deal with the additional anxiety this pandemic is causing.

“Now more than ever, we need to be there to support young people who are dealing with their general emotional well-being and mental health issues.”

Sessions, which are normally conducted face-to-face at St Machar, Hazlehead and Northfield Acadamies, are now being carried out over Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts or by phone and video calls.

One 10-year-old who uses the counselling service said: “I enjoy the counselling as it’s been helpful overall. I feel I can trust my counsellor and speak to them in confidence.

“The counselling has been helpful at school and when I’ve been at home.”

VSA provides more than two million hours of care each year at its 22 facilities across the north-east.

VSA’s chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “Our school counselling is a truly vital service that we provide for children and young people in the city.”

The charity has launched a Covid-19 appeal to help deal with the impact of the virus on its services. To donate, visit giving.vsa.org.uk/cf/covid-19-appeal