North-east schoolchildren commemorate Remembrance Sunday with painted stones

Hundreds of stones were painted by north-east schoolchildren to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Events were cancelled this year across the region due to coronavirus restrictions.

But the treasurer of North Kincardine Rural Community Council, Bob McKinney, and his wife wanted to ensure youngsters could still remember those who died in the line of duty.

He encouraged pupils at Lairhillock School and Banchory-Devenick School to paint stones adorned with poppies, which will be placed around war memorials in the north-east.

Bob said: “In previous years the kids have come along on Remembrance Sunday and laid wreaths at the war memorials.

“This year, they couldn’t do that so my wife came up with the idea of getting some flat stones and having the kids paint them.

“We approached the headteachers of two schools in the area and suggested that they could get some stones for the kids to draw poppies on.

“I offered to uplift them on behalf of the community council and lay them around the war memorials so the kids were still part of Remembrance Sunday but still safe from the risk of Covid-19.”

Lairhillock School provided around 100 stones which were laid at Cookney and Kirkton of Maryculter war memorials.

Meanwhile, Banchory Devenick School pupils are still finishing their stones but hope to lay the finished creations at the war memorial on North Deeside Road in Peterculter.

Bob added: “On Friday I went and collected the stones that the children had painted on and I was amazed to find that they had produced around 100 stones. I was expecting just a few dozen.

“It was a beautiful morning and there was lots of sunshine to bring out the colours.

“We gave some of the stones to Kirkton of Maryculter and the rest went to Cookney War Memorial.”

Bob said it is important the schoolchildren learn about the importance of Remembrance Day.

He said: “It goes back to old the cliche that if you don’t learn about history, you are committed to repeat the mistakes of the past.

“It’s also important for the kids to know what Remembrance Sunday is all about because in normal years it is such a big event.

“The children should be aware of the sacrifice that previous generations made to give us the freedoms that we enjoy today.”