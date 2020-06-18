North-east schoolboy walks 100 miles to fundraise for the RNLI

A north-east schoolboy raised £500 for the RNLI by walking 100 miles during lockdown.

Mason Innes, from Peterhead, challenged himself to walk the hefty distance to fundraise for RNLI Peterhead.

The eight-year-old completed the equivalent of four marathons by walking four to five miles a day with his mum Robertamay Innes, her partner Gary Buchan and their dog Thanos.

He completed his 100th mile at Peterhead Lifeboat Station.

The challenge was set by his school, Buchanhaven Primary, who tasked pupils to do something 100 times like Captain Tom.

His mum Robertamay said: “We are really proud of him, he went way over his initial target and raised £500. We can’t believe how much people have supported him – we’re so grateful to everyone who donated.

“Gary’s Grandad volunteered with Peterhead Lifeboat in the 1990’s – that’s one of the reasons we chose to do a sponsored walk and donate to the funds to the Lifeboat Station.

“Allie Greig volunteered at the shed up until he was in his seventies. Gary would have visited the shed when he was Mason’s age.

“Back then the lifeboat was housed in the shed and Allie would open it up to show visitors around, sell souvenirs, keep the shed and lifeboat clean.

“He also volunteered to man lifeboat stalls during Scottish Week and other fundraising events, occasionally going out with the crew on the boat on exercises etc. He was made an honorary crew member and at his funeral in 2012, the lifeboat flag was draped over his coffin.

“To watch Mason complete this challenge, and for him to pick to raise money for the Lifeboat, has made us extremely proud. He has done brilliant.”

Mason completed his 100th mile at the Station, however unfortunately due to the current Covid-19 pandemic he could not have a tour of the lifeboat or the station or meet the whole Volunteer Crew.

Jurgen Wahle, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Peterhead Lifeboat, said: “We are extremely grateful to Mason for his kind donation. The RNLI is a charity so donations like these are beneficial to our crew, equipment and lifeboat and we’re delighted that Mason chose to support us to save lives at sea.

“Mason completed his walk at the Station, however when it is safe to do so we’re looking forward to welcoming him back to meet the crew, give him a tour of the Lifeboat and show him our equipment and how his hard-earned money can benefit the station. Hopefully we have a RNLI Volunteer in the making.”