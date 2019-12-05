North-east schoolboy presented with state-of-the-art wheelchair

A north-east schoolboy has been surprised with a new state-of-the-art wheelchair to help him become more independent.

Ethan Allen, 18 – a pupil at Ellon Academy – was presented with the “Sit to Stand” chair at a special assembly yesterday.

He received the £27,000 device after applying through the children’s charity Variety Scotland.

The sixth-year student, who has cerebral palsy, admitted he was overwhelmed after the event.

Ethan said: “I was shocked. I didn’t think I was getting the chair so it was a great surprise.

“I was a bit overwhelmed because all my classmates were there. I thought I was going to cry because I was so happy.

“Everyone managed to keep it a secret which was amazing.”

He added: “The chair is going to help me get a job and be more independent. It means I can get on the train myself and it means I can do things like stand at the bar and order a drink for my friends.

“I’m so grateful. Everyone who has been involved in making this happen is amazing.”

Ethan enjoys making YouTube videos with his younger brother Luca, who also has cerebral palsy.

He also volunteers at the Labradors of Aberdeenshire organisation which was founded by his older sister Imogen.

And he now hopes to go to college to study computing when he finishes school next year.

His mum Jeanette Baxendale, 41, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic for Ethan. This chair will help so much.

“It allows him to be in a standing position and will help him be more independent.

“He is an inspirational young man and I am very proud of him. It was wonderful to see.”

Andrew Horne, Variety Scotland’s appeals officer, added: “We were delighted to be able to get involved with the application for Ethan’s new chair.

“It is an all-singing, all-dancing chair which will hopefully last him a long number of years.

“The chair will help Ethan do a lot of things we take for granted, such as going to the shops.

“It is really important for him to be able to do that.

“We are really grateful to the generous supporters of our Wheelchair Grants Programme for helping us provide this device for Ethan and his family.”