North-east schoolboy living with life-threatening condition tells children like him to be bold and brave

A north-east schoolboy with a life-threatening condition has fronted a publicity campaign urging children like him to be bold and brave.

Joshua Bramman has the severe genetic condition Haemophilia A, which affects the blood’s ability to clot – so a fall could cause severe bleeding and potentially kill him.

But the 13-year-old ensures he does not let the condition hold him back. He has done rock climbing and mountain biking and he also cycles to school at Inverurie Academy – while taking precautions to keep himself safe.

Now, Joshua has told his story to a website and advertisement campaign called Why Sit it Out? which is designed to inspire other youngsters with the condition to be active.

Joshua’s mum Kay Mutch, 43, said: “The people behind the campaign got in touch with us via The Haemophilia Society and it sounded really interesting – but the final decision had to be with Joshua, as he is the star of the show.

“We were invited down to an adventure park in Manchester where there was a photoshoot and a video shooting.

“It was really good for Joshua to meet other children with his condition and he loved taking part.

“He was absolutely over the moon with the finished website – it gets across exactly what he wants to say to other children.”

Kay said she is content for Joshua to ride to school because he follows safety precautions and all his friends and teachers know what to do if he is hurt.

“You just want to do what’s the best for your children and not put them in any unnecessary danger.

“But, at the same time, you have to let them make informed decisions and choices in life because you’re not going to be able to do that for them forever.

“He shouldn’t have to miss out on experiences unless it’s necessary – but the other side of that is you need balance to keep him safe.

“The Why Sit It Out? website looks great and I really hope Joshua’s story inspires other kids like him to try things out and be active.”

Joshua said he was really pleased with the outcome of the photoshoot – particularly as he got the chance to ride a bike.

He added: “The best thing about riding my bike is that I’ve accomplished one of my life goals.

“It’s really great because I can catch up with my friends because they all know how to ride a bike and I didn’t.

“I really enjoy playing rounders, basketball, tennis and all that at school because I like playing sports where you hit stuff and pass.

“I feel I’m building up strength when I go to all my activities. Why sit it out when you have so much to do with your life?

“I haven’t let haemophilia hold me back at all in life. Haemophilia hasn’t defined me as a person.”

For more information visit the whysititout.co.uk website.