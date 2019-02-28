North-east schoolboy encourages people to pick up litter after finding 26-year-old crisp packet

A schoolboy is encouraging people across the north-east to go green after finding a 26-year-old crisp packet.

Six-year-old William Collier and his father Paul have been active members of the Aberdeenshire Litter Initiative.

The community group sees volunteers tackle littering across the region, and William has been the team’s youngest member – starting when he was just three years old.

Paul, 46, said: “William found this crisp packet during one of our litter picks.

“What was really interesting about it was that it had a best before date of October 1992 – the packet is 20 years older than William.

“It got us talking about it. It just goes to show you the litter that does not break down.”

After the discovery, William is now encouraging people to be more environmentally conscious.

The Balmedie Primary School pupil said: “I enjoy making sure everywhere is clean and I wish that people would not throw litter out their windows.”

Dad-of-three Paul said William “really enjoys” cleaning up his community.

Paul first got involved with the group after noticing the amount of rubbish on the B977 near their village.

He said: “I have noticed so much gets thrown out of windows by motorists and the B977 is pretty busy.

“You can get a good couple of bags in one litter pick and we go out every two weeks in all types of weather collecting whatever people throw out of windows.”

The air traffic controller said they have found some other interesting pieces of rubbish while out tackling the issue.

“You’ll be amazed what people leave behind when they’re done cleaning their gardens and leave it on the side of the B977,” he said.

“They throw out their garden waste and forget about the rest.

“We even came across a scarecrow.”

Paul thinks that youngsters in general are doing their part in keeping Aberdeenshire clean, but the older generation might “need educating”.

He said: “Kids these days are doing their part and taking part in litter picks for whatever reason.

“They can be earning house points for school or taking part in a community project.

“William’s school organises litter picks and he’s aware of the damage it can cause.

“It’s the older folk I’ve seen throwing things out of their car windows – it’s them that needs educating.”

Paul said the Bensons salt and vinegar packet is currently hanging on the wall of the family’s garage.

He added: “It’s to show items like these do not break down over time and will probably be here for another 20 years.”