North-east schoolboy Cameron is cancer unit hero after raising more than £1,000

A north-east schoolboy who set out to raise funds for a cancer unit has smashed his target four times over.

Cameron Elliot, nine, was upset when he saw how many charities would lose out on funding because of the cancellation of the London Marathon due to Covid-19.

The 2.6 challenge was born after the event was shelved, and Tarland youngster Cameron decided he wanted to sign up.

He elected to raise money for Friends of Anchor as his grandmother is currently being treated for cancer.

Initially, he hoped to raise around £260 – but donations totalling more than £1,000 have poured in.

Proud mum Melissa Chapman, 33, said: “Cameron set out to raise £260 and I was a wee bit worried because I didn’t know how to tell him I thought it was a bit ambitious. Times are tough for a lot of people at the moment and I was concerned they wouldn’t be able to donate.

“But he absolutely smashed it. He has done absolutely amazing.”

Melissa added: “The reason he decided to do it was he was struggling a bit with not seeing his friends and his grandparents. He normally spends quite a bit of time with them so to not be able to see them because of lockdown was hard for him.

“He chose Friends of Anchor because he wanted it to be for a local cause, and because my mum is currently undergoing treatment.

“It has made a massive difference to him. The total change in him over the last few weeks has been amazing.

“He has been so dedicated to the challenge. He asked me to put it on Facebook and ask other people to set him challenges.

“For a nine-year-old to understand the impact of what he’s doing is absolutely amazing.”

Cameron’s challenges included hopping on each leg 26 times, walking 2.6 miles and filling as many water balloons as possible in 2.6 minutes.

He also set himself the challenge of scoring 26 goals, doing 26 somersaults on his trampoline and delivering 26 plants to friends, family and neighbours.

The schoolboy even brought some cheer to key workers on the front line of the fight against Covid-19, delivering boxes of 26 cakes to ambulance stations in the north-east.

And he has no plans to stop there, stating his intention to visit the Anchor unit with an array of treats once lockdown has been lifted.

Melissa said: “Cameron has given a huge amount so far and he wants to keep going.

“When lockdown is finished he is planning to take some cakes into the unit to give to the people there.

“I am really proud of him for everything he has done.”

