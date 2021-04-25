Schoolboy gets bravery award for helping dad after hand ‘degloved’ of skin in horror accident

A north-east schoolboy will be given a national award for bravery after rushing to the aid of his badly-injured father.

Eight-year-old Jack Irvine, a member of 1st Rosehearty Boys’ Brigade, has been awarded the organisation’s President’s Commendation for his actions in helping his father Callum.

Callum was installing metal sheeting on a roof when the ladder he was on gave way. As he fell, he tried to grab the sheeting, which tore the skin from his hand – an injury known as degloving – before landing on concrete 15 feet below.

Finding his father semi-conscious and covered in blood, Jack raised the alarm by getting the family’s Alexa device to call his grandfather, before leaving the garden to get help.

Callum has since recovered.

Jack has now been told he will receive the President’s Commendation, which is given to BB members nationally who have shown courage in adversity or in a challenging situation.

It is believed to be the first such award in the history of the 1st Rosehearty battalion.

A spokesman for the branch said: “Thanks to his brave conduct, quick thinking and calm approach he managed to get help for his father sooner than would have otherwise been the case which allowed for his serious wound to be treated.

“All at the 1st Rosehearty are extremely proud of Jack for his actions on that day.

“In their recommendation to the brigade secretary the officers mentioned how Jack is usually such a reserved and quiet boy which makes his brave actions all the more remarkable.

“We believe this is the first such award in our company history and the first in the Buchan Battalion for many years.”