North-east school wins national award

A north-east MSP has congratulated a school after it won a national award.

Clerkhill Primary School in Peterhead was named as Primary Club of the Year in this year’s SCDI’s Young Engineers and Science Clubs programme.

The initiative is designed to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

Pupils worked alongside teachers, engineers and scientists on themed investigations, which put their problem-solving skills to the test.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I would like to congratulate all the pupils from Clerkhill Primary School who have been involved with this programme.

“They are a credit to their school.

“I am certain this award will help to encourage more young people in the north-east to build on this success and become involved in learning about STEM subjects.”