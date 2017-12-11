Latest closures and transport changes for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire schools

North-east schools have made changes to opening times and transport due to weather.

Auchterless school has been closed to pupils.

Alford Academy has cancelled its 6.49am coach due to poor road conditions.

Anna Ritchie School in Peterhead has cancelled its central taxi run to New Pitsligo and the two Aberdeenshire buses, Escort Shannon and Escort Angel.

Balmedie School has cancelled its school transport, and delayed the opening until 10am to give pupils and staff time to travel safely.

Bridge of Don Academy has delayed opening until 9am, and all school transport is cancelled.

Crudie School has delayed the opening until 10am.

Easterfield School is closed to everyone

Ellon Academy has cancelled the following transport: Bains Coaches and Watermill Coaches (numbers 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16).

Ellon Primary School has delayed opening until 9.30am.

Fintry School in Turriff has made changes to the school bus, which will now not travel up Litterty Road.

Fisherford School is closed to everyone

Fraserburgh Academy has cancelled the Classy Taxi service which connects to New Aberdour.

Fyvie School has cancelled Watermill Coaches. Alex Milne Coaches will not pick up from Burnside Steading.

Kinellar School has made changes to their school transport routes. Due to existing road conditions, bus transport will be operating from Main Road, Blackburn rather than the normal bus stops. Those taking bus A are advised to meet their escort at Community Hall bus stop at 8.20am. The children will walk from Community Hall to Main Road with their escort before the bus departs at 8.40am. Those taking bus B are advised to meet their escort at Community Hall bus stop at 8.10am. The children will walk from Community Hall to Main Road with their escort before the bus departs at 8.30am. Those taking bus C are advised to meet their escort at Norman Gray Park at 08.15am. Cherry Tree pupils will walk to the bus stop with staff, before the bus departs at 08.25am. Those taking bus D should meet their escort at leys Hotel bus stop at 8.10am before the bus is due to depart at 8.20am. Those taking bus E should meet their escort at the Nursery entrance in the car park at 8.20am. Those taking bus F should meet their escort on Main Road adjacent to the nursery at 8.50am. The bus will depart at 9am. Those taking bus G should meet their escort at Leys Hotel bus stop at 8.50am before the bus departs at 9am.

Meethill School has delayed their opening until 9.30am. Closing time will be 3pm as normal.

Meldrum Academy have cancelled the following transport: the 6.40am 705E Tarves-Craigdam, Kineil 705H Methlick and 705J Oldrayne/Meikle Wartle. For the Kineil 705L, this will run as normal but will not run on the Greystone/Blair road.

Methlick School have cancelled both Diane and Fiona’s buses.

Monquhitter School has delayed opening until 9.30am.

Peterhead Academy has delayed opening until 9.30am.

Rathen School is closed to pupils only

Rosehearty School have advised that the bus company will only be able to collect those within New Aberdour village today.

St Fergus School have cancelled all school transport.

Turriff Academy has delayed opening until 9.15am. There have also been changes to school transport: bus L20, bus F, Q, W20, X20 and O20 will not be running and bus G20 will not run to Burnend Farm. Connection to bus E will not be running.

Uryside School is closed to everyone