North-east school to remain closed next week after two staff test positive for Covid-19

A north-east school will remain closed next week after two members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Peterhead Central Primary School was shut on Wednesday following adverse weather, however it has remained closed due to Covid-19.

Today parents were told the school will “remain closed for the coming week” as a precaution.

‼️‼️Please see attached below.School will welcome pupils again on the 24th of august 😊Until then google classroom will be running for the weekStay safe 🌈 Posted by Peterhead Central School on Friday, 14 August 2020

The decision was made following discussions between Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian.

To minimise disruption, pupils will have access to online resources from Monday.

A statement released by the school to parents said: “I am very grateful for the patience and understanding you have shown while discussions continue, and further information will be shared with you as the week progresses.”