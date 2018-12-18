North-east school to remain closed for remainder of the week after heating issue

A north-east school is to remain closed to everyone for the remainder of the week due to heating problems.

Gartly School, near Huntly, had to close yesterday due to the issue, but pupils will be accommodated at Kennethmont School for the rest of the week.

The nursery will also remain closed for the remainder of the week.

A statement from the school stated: “Gartly School will be closed but we are kindly being accommodated by Kennethmont school.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and are grateful to Kennethmont School for being so accommodating.”

“School bus pupils School bus children will be picked up as usual and taken to Kennethmont School.

“Non bus children will meet on Park Lane as we did on Tuesday to be taken to Kennethmont (unless there have been other agreed transport arrangements already made with Mrs Brunton.)

“Buses will pick children up from Kennethmont at 3pm.

“Christmas party arrangements have been sent to parents via email.”

