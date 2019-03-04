North-east school to close at lunchtime due to staff illness

A north-east academy is to shut early after a number of “unexpected” absences.

Moray Council has informed pupils and parents that Buckie High School is to shut at 1.30pm due to a number of staff illnesses.

A statement by the school said: “We have had a very high level of unexpected absence today due to staff illness.

“This makes it impossible for us to cover all of our classes today. By redirecting staff from afternoon classes to morning classes we will be able to remain open until lunchtime.”

Buses for those requiring transport will be available at 1.35pm, with pupils who don’t require transport free to leave at 1.10pm.

The canteen will continue to serve lunch as normal.

The school added: “Tonight’s S2 Parents’ Evening will be postponed as a large number of the appointments would have to be cancelled due to teacher illness.

“We hope to open as normal tomorrow and will update the website if there is any change from this.

“The PB Event “Young People Decide” will still go ahead this evening.”