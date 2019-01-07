North-east school closed due to heating issues

Temporary arrangements at a north-east school will continue today as a heating system is worked on.

Remedial work is still ongoing at Gartly School following issues with the heating system.

As a result, arrangements will continue at Kennethmont School, with transport remaining as it was during the last week of term.

A statement from Gartly School said: “We are grateful to Kennethmont School for their hospitality and look forward to being back with our new friends for a wee while longer.

“We are keen to make the most of the opportunity to develop partnerships within our cluster and community.

“Many thanks to the staff who have been working on site and to our parents for their continued support and understanding.”

Nursery will remain closed and sessions at The Gartly Hall (The Tin Hut) have been arranged.

Parents and carers have been contacted by the head teacher, with updates continuing to be given to families as the work progresses.