North-east school teachers create face masks for key workers

Teachers at a north-east school are taking advantage of their spare time and specialised equipment to create face masks for key workers.

Three design and technology staff members at Banff Academy are using a laser cutter to create plastic face masks which they will donate to frontline staff.

Aberdeenshire Council will collect the gear and distribute it for them.

The three teachers are Caroline MacFarlane, Caitlin Paton and Roisin Steel and they are showing their support and appreciation for the key workers by creating the masks.

© Banff Academy

So far, they have made almost 150 masks and will continue to make as many as they can, with the aim of creating 600.

However, they are looking for donations of A3 laminating pouches (minimum of 200 microns thick) or clear acrylic/acetate/PVC equivalents.

If you would like to help please email: caroline.mcfarlane@aberdeenshire.gov.uk