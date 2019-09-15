North-east school still needs to improve say inspectors

A north-east school is not making as much progress as its staff would like, inspectors have said.

In a new report following an inspection of Banff Primary School, Education Scotland monitors said: “Due to a variety of circumstances outwith the control of the school the leadership team has not been able to make as much progress as they would have liked.

“The school has made insufficient progress since the original inspection. We will liaise with Aberdeenshire Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “It is pleasing that the monitoring of attainment and improvements to the planning and structure of the curriculum by staff has been acknowledged in the report.

“We will work closely with the school and nursery to make sure the inspection’s recommendations are put in place.”