North-east school staff praised after summer like no other

Teachers and school staff across the north-east have been praised for their resilience and determination during the battle against Covid-19.

A report to Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, which met on Thursday, highlighted how staff had adapted at short notice, first to a blended model of learning and then returning to the classroom full-time.

Committee members heard how staff had worked through the summer to deliver home learning using digital technology, as well as how vulnerable pupils’ needs had been met.

They were also updated on work taking place on new cleaning and janitorial arrangements across Aberdeenshire’s school estate.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who chairs the committee, said: “A huge congratulations to all staff in the service for the way in which they have responded in ensuring schools returned full-time earlier this month. The service has shown real adaptability and a determination to ensure every child received a helping hand over the summer with online learning at home.

“I would also like to pay tribute again to the childcare hubs which ran over the summer. These hubs allowed those important key workers to provide support to those who need it most whilst safe in the knowledge their children were being looked after.”

Vice-chair Rosemary Bruce added: “It is hugely commendable that staff have providing essential services to children, young people and families across Aberdeenshire in the midst of a global pandemic. I am heartened to see many services available for those who need them most ensuring they continue to receive the care and support they require.”