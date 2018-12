A north-east primary school has been forced to shut today.

Due to a heating issue at Gartly School, near Huntly, children will be sent home at 1.15pm.

In an update posted on Aberdeenshire Council’s website, the school has said parents are being contacted and busses will pick pupils up at 1.15pm.

“Pupils have home learning packs, Sumdog and Accelerated Reader that they can continue to do at home. We apologise for the inconvenience.”