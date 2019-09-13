North-east school scholarship scheme extended

A school scholarship programme has been officially launched in a second north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council’s pioneering PeterDeen project will be extended with the launch of FraserDeen, supported by NESCol, AFC’S Community Trust and Score Group.

The Peterhead-based business has doubled its funding for the scholarship programme which aims to transform the lives of young people through an innovative, alternative curriculum, now totalling £4,000.

The young people taking part will be able to enjoy the benefit of NESCol facilities, the use of the James Ramsay Pavilion in the town, tailored inputs from the council’s Work With Young People team, a number of core classes at Fraserburgh Academy and coaching and training delivered by the AFCCT.

Attendance rates from participating pupils has gone from below 40% to beyond 90%.

The alternative curriculum specially devised for them includes coaching sessions and the opportunity to focus on skills for life, as well as continuing to work on core subjects such as English and Maths.

Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score International Limited, said: “It is important that we identify those who require a different approach within a mainstream education.”