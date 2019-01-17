North-east school reopens after heating failure fixed

A north-east primary school will reopen tomorrow after fixing its heating system.

Stuartfield School closed earlier today and has now informed parents it will reopen tomorrow after a “quick” repair.

A statement released by Aberdeenshire Council said: “We have been informed that the heating has been fixed quicker than was expected and school will be open tomorrow – Friday January 18.

“Sorry for any confusion but we were acting on advice given to us from contractors. The repair was much easier than they thought.”

The closure was just one of a number of issues affecting schools across the region due to last night’s snow fall.

Bus services at a number of primary schools and academies were changed or cancelled due to the icy roads.