North-east school to remain shut over heating issue

A north-east school building is to remain closed today after experiencing issues with its heating.

Gartly School, near Huntly, had to close yesterday due to the issue, but alternative arrangements have been made for today, with pupils going to nearby Kennethmont School.

Gartly is likely to remain shut for the next few days.

There was to be no nursery session today with the school expecting this to be the case for the rest of the week.

A statement from the school stated: “Gartly School will be closed but we are kindly being accommodated by Kennethmont school.

“This is likely to be the arrangement for the rest of the week. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and are grateful to Kennethmont School for being so accommodating.”

School bus pupils will be picked up at the usual time and taken to Kennethmont School. They will then be picked up from Kennethmont School at 3pm, but may be a few minutes later at the end of the day.

The school has advised that everyone else should meet on Park Lane at the cul de sac where they will get a bus to Kennethmont School. Children will return to Gartly at the usual time at the end of the day.

