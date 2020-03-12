North-east school pupils take lessons at famous London dance school

Pupils from Peterhead Academy recently took part in dance workshops at the Pineapple Dance Studios in London.

Twenty teenagers from the school spent three days at the Covent Garden studios learning techniques and styles from professionals.

It was organised by their PE teacher Darby King.

Shona Sellers, head teacher at Peterhead Academy, said: “This trip was an invaluable opportunity for the S4 pupils to gain practical dance experience and get out of their comfort zones.

“I am grateful to Miss King for carrying out this trip and providing the girls with an unforgettable experience.”