North-east school pupils scoop top prizes in national house design competition

Two north-east school pupils are among the winners of a UK-wide competition to design a house.

Callum Grochla, 15, who goes to Portlethen Academy, took first prize in the 13 to 17-year-old category with a sleek design for a modern house.

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Camilla Kemp from Kingswells Primary in Aberdeen won the top prize in the category for those aged seven and under, for her Minecraft-designed family home.

The contest was devised by architectural practice Halliday Fraser Munro, who decided to run it in place of the in-office work experience they usually offer to school pupils.

Winners receive a gift voucher and a Halliday Fraser Munro architect will create their design as a 3D model on screen for them.

Aberdeen Grammar pupil Sofia Coromoto Mejas Fernandez, 17, and Newmachar Primary pupil Katie Allan, 7, also won prizes as runners-up in their respective categories.

Callum Grochla, winner of the 13 to 17 category said of his winning design, “I entered this competition as I was due to complete my work experience at this company and also because I really want to become an architect and have done for several years.

“First, I sketched it onto paper, then I made a basic floor plan. Next I made the floor plan on Minecraft, then created the house on Sketch Up. I learned a lot more about the way in which you design a house due to the competition.”

The competition received more than 400 entries from across the UK.

David Halliday, managing director of Halliday Fraser Munro explains, “The quality of entries was excellent and ranged from tree houses to log cabins and Lego houses to cantilevered structures.

“We loved the creativity of the younger age group entries and were inspired by skills, spatial awareness and understanding of place of the secondary school pupils.

“It was a huge disappointment to us that we were unable to offer our usual programme of work experience for pupils considering a career in architecture and planning.

“The work experience portal was our way of making sure we could still offer support and encouragement to these young adults.

“It also gave us an opportunity to give younger pupils the chance to try out their design skills.”