North-east school pupils raise £3,000 for charity support premature babies

Pupils at a north-east school have donated £3,000 to a charity dedicated to supporting premature babies and their families.

Youngsters from Lathallan School in Johnshaven took part in a youth and philanthropy (YPI) event final last week, with the winning team choosing BLISS.

Pitches were made publicly from five teams of S3 pupils at the school, before the team promoting BLISS was chosen. A total of £3,000 was then donated.

Honor Smith, who was part of the winning team, said: “We came across BLISS and realised they are relatively unknown as a charity so we made it our goal to raise awareness of them.

“We made props to demonstrate how dangerous it is for a baby to be born prematurely.

“This is more than just winning a £3,000 cheque for BLISS. It’s about making a real connection with a charity and working on helping them.”

