North-east school pupils praised for Rock Challenge performance

A north-east school has been congratulated for its performance in the UK Rock Challenge finals.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid hailed Peterhead Academy pupils who finished third in the Northern Premier final.

The performance “Thoughtcrime” took its inspiration from George Orwell’s novel 1984.

Mr Duguid was in Grimsby to cheer on the pupils and to take part in the prize-giving.

He said: “I have been following the competition closely since my election and, when you take into account the more junior levels, schools across Banff and Buchan have been highly represented.

“Peterhead Academy has been in the competition for last 19 years and have always performed well. I was delighted to see them rewarded for their efforts with a third-placed finish.

“I want to do more to help encourage more local schools to get involved.”