North-east school nurses still available to help pupils

NHS Grampian is encouraging parents to use the school nurse service during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Parents with children who attend a school in Aberdeen are being asked to continue contacting their school’s designated nurse, despite schools being closed.

The Aberdeen City School Nurse Team, who are in place to support with mental and emotional health and wellbeing, health promotion and advice, now have access to the Near Me virtual consulting service and waiting room.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

This development means school nurses can offer confidential appointments for children and their families by virtual face-to-face consultation.

For more information, email nhsg.schoolnursing@nhs.net along with your address, child’s name, date of birth, school and best point of contact.