North-east school making global connections through UK Government funded programme

An Aberdeen school is making connections across the globe through a programme funded by the UK Government.

The Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning (CCGL) programme puts Scottish pupils in touch with children of the same age in 29 developing countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia via video link.

Bucksburn Academy is one of more than 2,000 schools across the UK benefitting from the £37m programme, which is run by the British Council and co-funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

It sees pupil discuss global issues such as climate change, gender equality and sustainability.

Bucksburn Academy formed a partnership with Pragyan Academy, in Bhadrapur, in the south-west of Nepal.

Astrid Patrigeon, acting principal teacher of Additional Support Needs (ASN), said: “I would most definitely recommend that more Scottish schools get involved in Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning partnership.

“We’ve found that it is a wonderful way of bringing communities around the world together, allowing young people to explore both the similarities and differences of growing up in different countries.

“The lives of our pupils and staff have been hugely enriched by being encouraged through CCGL to learn how issues like Fairtrade and Sustainable Development Goals can help bring positive changes for everyone in the world.

“Our work with our partner school in Nepal on the joint project of Zero Hunger has been a fantastic way into learning about different cultures, as well as our global and local responsibilities. Pupils have gained skills and knowledge and thrived on the leadership opportunities they were given.”

S5 pupil Tilli-Anna Charles, 15, said: “We loved working with Pragyan Academy for our common project on the SDGs, especially Zero Hunger. Our class led a Zero Hunger afternoon assembly.

“With our Zero Hunger project, I feel we made a big difference in the pupils’ approach to wasting food and more responsible consumption. We organised a collection for a local food bank and I am more mindful about not wasting food.

“I spoke at assembly and the SDG conference hosted in another school, and it has built my confidence in public speaking. I feel I am a more responsible citizen because I do litter-picking, recycling and many small changes, which would make a big difference if done globally.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is urging more north-east schools to sign up to the programme ahead of World Teachers’ Day today.

The deadline for the next round of applications on December 2.

The Foreign Secretary said: “From Lockerbie to Kirkwall, this initiative is connecting Scottish teachers and pupils with schools worldwide to discuss – and find solutions to – global issues like climate change while building friendships for life.

“As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day, we want to encourage more Scottish schools to get involved so that even more children can enjoy the benefits of this inspirational programme.”

For more info on how your school can become a part of CCGL, go to https://connecting-classrooms.britishcouncil.org/