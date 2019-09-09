North-east school kids to create posters to promote road safety

North-east schoolchildren have been invited to submit artwork to help improve road safety.

To mark Road Safety Week on November 18-24, school supply specialist Recognition Express has joined forces with national road safety charity Brake to host its annual design a road safety banner competition.

Primary school children aged four to 11 have been tasked to create a design for this year’s theme, which is Step Up for Safe Streets.

Dennis D’Arcy, director of Recognition Express North Scotland, based in Aberdeenshire, said: “Road Safety Week aims to inspire thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action and promote road safety awareness during the week and beyond and it is a privilege to be involved.

“Our competition is a fantastic opportunity to engage primary school children.

“Over the years we have been blown away by the creative ideas primary school children in Aberdeenshire come up with to get life-saving messages across.

“Last year, we were thrilled that a winner was selected from Fetterangus School in Peterhead and look forward to seeing more compelling designs again this year.”