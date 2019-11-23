North-east school kids help design pictures for new Christmas book

Prizes have been handed out to children across the north-east for their involvement in helping create a children’s book.

Rhynie-based author Carol Ann has released a new book called Rifka And The Christmas Elf, which follows the story of a young elf who makes the mistake of leaving a sack of presents for Aberdeenshire children at the North Pole.

All profits from the book will go towards children’s charity Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

As part of the project, more than 500 primary children from Insch School, Lumsden School, The Gordon Schools, Oyne School, Clatt School, Glass School, Rhynie School and Towie School took part in a drawing competition.

Winners were announced in September, with a prize-giving ceremony taking place earlier this month.

A number of children were awarded prizes at a ceremony in Insch, which were donated by Orb’s Bookshop in Huntly.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Carol said: “The event was a great success, with lots of excellent feedback and books bought.

“This picture book is aimed at five to eight-year olds and is very bright and colourful, with at least one picture on each page – 27 pictures in all.

“We couldn’t squeeze in any more, so the ‘next best 30’ are included as thumbnail images on the back cover.

“The book sells for £5.99 and all profits from every book sold will go directly to Charlie House, which is a very worthwhile cause to support.

“The graphic designer was Duncan Lockerbie of Lumphanan Press in Tarland and the book was printed by Service Graphics in Aberdeen – so you couldn’t get more local if we tried.”

The books are on sale at a range of different stores in Huntly and Insch, and at Charlie House’s headquarters in Albyn Place, Aberdeen, and the ReCHarge Cafe in the Bon Accord Centre.