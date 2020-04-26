North-east school in running for award after creating PPE for NHS

Banff Academy is in the running to win an award after teachers and staff started making face masks for NHS frontline workers.

The Aberdeenshire secondary school is one of the finalists in the Education category in the Prospect 13 New Day Awards, which seek to highlight individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 crisis.

Principal teacher of design and technology Caroline McFarlane, and colleagues Caitlin Paton and Roisin Steele, made more than 1,400 face shields using materials in the school and a laser cutter.

Caroline said: “I was pleasantly surprised to learn Banff Academy has been nominated for this award.

“The response from the public has been fantastic and has spurred us on to continue making this vital equipment.”

