North-east school forced to shut due to lack of water

A north-east primary school has been forced to close today.

Glenbervie School has closed to staff and pupils due to issues with its water supply.

A statement to parents said: “The school has no running water today and we are unable to provide hand washing, toilet facilities or school lunches.

“Scottish Water is in the area and working on the problem.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement on the utility firm’s website confirmed customers in Stonehaven, Montrose, and Laurencekirk are experiencing “loss of water supply, low pressure and discoloured water.”

It added: “We’re en-route to the area and we hope to have normal supplies restored as quickly as possible.”