North-east school forced to shut due to heating failure

A north-east primary school will be closed for the rest of the week due to an issue with its heating system.

Stuartfield School closed early today and has informed parents it will be closed for the remained of the week.

Staff at the school have said they open top “be up and running again on Monday”.

The closure is just one of a number of issues affecting schools across the region due to last night’s snow fall.

Bus services at a number of primary schools and academies have been changed or cancelled due to the icy roads.