North-east school extensions being built to meet ‘ambitious’ new childcare targets

School extensions are being built and other improvements carried out by councils working to meet “ambitious” new childcare targets.

The Scottish Government has committed councils to doubling the amount of free hours available for three and four-year-olds from 600 to 1,140 hours by 2020.

By offering more free childcare, Holyrood hopes parents will find it easier to return to work or study, but concerns have been raised among education bosses that targets are too “ambitious”.

In Aberdeen city alone, officers estimate an extra 300 practitioners may be required to work in nurseries across the city to cover the number of hours children will be in their care.

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee convener John Wheeler said efforts were being made to fulfil their requirements.

He added: “It is an ambitious target that we have been set by the Scottish Government, however, we are working hard to achieve that.

“I absolutely recognise why people have concerns we might not be able to reach that target in the timescale given.

“There has been an incredibly tight timescale to do this.

“However, it doesn’t mean we won’t try to do it.”

Mr Wheeler said the local authority was currently working with other childcare providers and different community groups to establish where there might be areas that capacity needs increased.

This could see extensions built at existing schools and certain modifications including new kitchens to accommodate the increase in hours.

Parents and carers will be consulted over the scheme through an online survey, followed by a series of focus group meetings and information evenings from September onwards.

Mr Wheeler said: “We are looking at individual schools where we might need additional capacity.

“There is a capital budget for exactly that.

“There may be extensions at some of our schools or there may be other council facilities we are looking at, so we could be looking at community centres and so on.

“There will be an increase in hours which means there will be a knock-on impact on the facilities required such as the addition or extension of a kitchen area.

“The consultation will look at where the identified need is.”

Aberdeen City Council said it has a “programme of delivery” in place which will prioritise the areas of greatest need.

Council nurseries and associated sites, private funded providers and childminders are among the provisions in place to provide the increased hours.

The local authority has considered a range of options to get more nursery workers ahead of 2020, including offering all its current staff the opportunity to retrain as early learning and childcare practitioners.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has already started rolling out expanded hours in some pilot areas, with feedback that it is working well.

And the local authority has confirmed that a programme of building maintenance and expansion projects are happening over the summer, with details to be released at a later date.

Audrey Henry, quality improvement manager at the council, said: “All our partner providers (private nurseries, childminders, and commissioned playgroups) have access to deliver extended hours, as well as 22 of our 88 school nurseries, and so far this is working extremely well.

“There is a national drive to promote careers in early years which we are supporting and within our own settings the recruitment of additional staff as well as improvements and extensions to our facilities is well under way.

“Partner providers can also apply for grants to support their own improvements.

“We are continuing to engage with staff in our early years settings in Aberdeenshire’s schools, which aren’t yet involved in the trial, to update them on plans moving forward.

“Parents in different areas will be engaged as the extended hours become available in their school setting.

“It has been wonderful to see how much children, parents and staff alike are gaining from the trial so far.

“It’s the small things like proud wee faces when they’ve enjoyed their lunch at nursery that make it all worthwhile.”

The Scottish Government has committed to providing local authorities across Scotland with revenue funding of an additional £567 million per year by 2021-22, the first full financial year of the expansion.

In addition, the Scottish Government has committed to provide councils with total capital funding of £476m over four years to support buildings projects to create new indoor and outdoor capacity to deliver the expansion.