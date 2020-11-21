North-east school extension to open to pupils in a matter of months

Pupils at a north-east school will move into a new extension after Christmas.

Hillside School in Portlethen was built for £12.4million three years ago with a capacity for 350 children.

But Aberdeenshire Council’s own projections showed it could have as many as 612 by 2022.

The four classroom extension had been planned to address any issues, but this was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Since August pupils have been based in temporary buildings while the construction has been taking place.

They are due to move into the £758,000 extension on February 18, which has been built by developer Bancon Homes.

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr welcomed that progress was being made on the project.

He said: “The announcement that the extension to Hillside is nearing completion will bring welcome joy to pupils, staff and parents during such a difficult period caused by Covid.

“Hillside is one of the most sought-after places to live so it’s vital the area has adequate facilities to cope with the demands of a rising population.

“The school extension has faced delays due in large part to Covid but I’m delighted pupils and staff have been given a move-in date of February 18.

“Since it opened in 2017, the school has been an amazing success and a much-needed facility that has brought huge benefits to the Hillside community and the surrounding area.

“The extension will continue this and ensure pupils have additional classrooms fitted with modern technology allowing for a fantastic learning experience.”

Laurence Findlay, the council’s director of education and children’s services, said: “Aberdeenshire Council is committed to improving and modernising our school estates to help provide pupils and staff with the optimal environment for learning.

“We commend the hard work and patience of everyone involved in the extension, and we look forward to welcoming our pupils and staff to the newly enhanced space.”

The Hillside school upgrade is part of around £15 million being spent on enhancement works at schools across Aberdeenshire.

The upgrades include a new kitchen at Ellon Primary, works to refurbish part of Banchory Academy to create new learning spaces following the opening of Banchory Sports Village, refurbishment of Fraserburgh Academy and an extension of Premnay School.